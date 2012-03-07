Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. home prices fell for the sixth month in a row in January as the market continued to be hampered by cheaper distressed sales, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Wednesday.
CoreLogic's home price index slipped 1.0 percent from December and was down 3.1 percent compared with January a year ago.
Excluding distressed sales, prices were down 0.9 percent on a yearly basis, but were up 0.7 percent for the month.
Distressed sales include homes that are in default or foreclosure, which are often purchased at a significantly reduced price.
"Although home price declines are slowly improving and not far from the bottom, home prices are down to nearly the same levels as 10 years ago," Mark Fleming, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in a statement.
Of the top 100 statistical areas measured by population, 71 showed year-over-year declines in January, down from 79 the previous month. (Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* SodaStream recalls about 51,000 units of carbonating bottles due to injury hazard
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.