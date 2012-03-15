NEW YORK, March 15 More foreclosures of U.S. homes were finished in January than the month before, but the amount was still short of levels seen a year ago, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Thursday.

There were 69,000 completed foreclosures in January, edging up from 65,000 in December, but still down from 80,000 in January of last year, CoreLogic said.

A home has completed the foreclosure process when it has been either seized by the lender or sold.

The slow pace of foreclosures is one of the biggest challenges for the struggling housing market that has yet to recover from its meltdown five years ago.

In the 12-month period through January 2012, 860,128 foreclosures were finished. Since the start of the financial crisis in September 2008 about 3.3 million foreclosures have been completed, CoreLogic said.

The number of homes sitting in the foreclosure pipeline dipped compared to last year. About 1.4 million homes, or 3.3 percent of all homes with a mortgage, were in foreclosure inventory in January, down from 1.5 million homes, or 3.6 percent, a year ago.

The inventory of seized homes grew faster in January than lenders could sell them. CoreLogic's distressed clearing ratio fell to 0.69 in January from 0.80 in December.

A higher ratio shows a faster rate of home sales compared to the pace of homes repossessed.

The number of homeowners more than 90 days behind on their mortgage payments fell to 7.2 percent of borrowers, from 7.8 percent in January 2011, but was unchanged compared to December. (Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)