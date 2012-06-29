NEW YORK, June 29 More U.S. home foreclosures were completed in May than in April, though there were fewer done than a year ago, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Friday.

There were 63,000 foreclosures completed last month, up from 62,000 in April but down from 77,000 in May 2011.

The number of homes in some stage of the foreclosure process was unchanged from April at about 1.4 million, or 3.4 percent of all homes with a mortgage.

Still, that was an improvement from May 2011, when 1.5 million properties, or 3.5 percent of homes, where in the foreclosure inventory.

Since the financial crisis began in late 2008, about 3.6 million foreclosures have been completed, CoreLogic said.

The five states with the most foreclosures in the last 12 months were California, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Georgia. Those states made up nearly 50 percent of all foreclosures in the country.

(Reporting By Leah Schnurr; editing by John Wallace)