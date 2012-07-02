BRIEF-Dominion Midstream Board appoints two new directors
* Announced resignation of Joseph Rigby, who was elected in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. home prices rose in May in a fresh sign the battered sector is stabilizing, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Monday.
CoreLogic's home price index gained 1.8 percent from April and was up 2.0 percent from a year earlier.
Excluding distressed sales, prices fared even better, gaining 2.3 percent in May and 2.7 percent from a year ago. Homeowners in danger of foreclosure, or in "distress", often sell their homes at a significantly reduced price.
"The recent upward trend in U.S. home prices is an encouraging signal that we may be seeing a bottoming of the housing down cycle," Anand Nallathambi, chief executive officer of CoreLogic, said in a statement.
"Tighter inventory is contributing to broad, but modest, price gains nationwide and more significant gains in the harder-hit markets, like Phoenix."
The report's pending home price index indicates home prices will rise by at least another 1.4 percent in June and 2.0 percent excluding distressed sales, CoreLogic said.
Of the top 100 statistical areas measured by population, 29 showed year-over-year declines, down from 41 in April. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Announced resignation of Joseph Rigby, who was elected in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.