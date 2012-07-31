BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
NEW YORK, July 31 The amount of completed U.S. home foreclosures held steady in June compared to the month before, though the level was down from a year ago, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Tuesday.
There were 60,000 finished foreclosures in June, the same as in May, and down from the 80,000 seen in June 2011, CoreLogic said.
Since the financial crisis erupted in September 2008, there have been about 3.7 million foreclosures.
About 1.4 million homes, or 3.4 percent of homes with a mortgages, were in some stage of the foreclosure process. That was down from 1.5 million homes, or 3.5 percent, a year ago and unchanged from May.
The five states with the highest number of foreclosures in the last 12 months were California, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Georgia. Those states alone accounted for 48.4 percent of all completed foreclosures. (Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.