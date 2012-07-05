WASHINGTON, July 5 A VIP mortgage program run by
now-defunct Countrywide Financial Corp was used to influence
lawmakers with the aim of killing legislation that could hurt
the company's profits, a congressional report released on
Thursday said.
The report from the House of Representatives' Oversight and
Government Reform Committee provided new details about the
program, which offered discount loans to "VIPs," and it named
dozens of congressional staffers that benefited.
The company, which was once the biggest U.S. mortgage
lender, granted hundreds of loans between 1991 and 2008 through
the VIP program, the report said. Recipients included lawmakers,
their staff, top government officials and executives of
government-controlled mortgage company Fannie Mae,
according to the report.
"The VIP loan program was a tool used by Countrywide to
build goodwill with lawmakers and other individuals positioned
to benefit the company," it stated. The loans often had reduced
interest rates and eliminated certain fees, the report added.
In the years leading up to the 2007 housing market boom and
bust, Countrywide VIPs were able to "affect dozens of pieces of
legislation" being considered in Congress, including measures to
reform giant mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, it said. The two companies, rescued by the government
in 2008, have drawn nearly $190 billion in taxpayer funds to
stay afloat.
Representative Darrell Issa, the Republican chairman of the
panel, has waged a high-profile campaign for three years to
obtain mortgage files of members of Congress who received
special treatment from Countrywide.
Countrywide, acquired by Bank of America Corp in
2008, was a California-based lender that became a dominant
player in the mortgage business during the housing boom. Both
the company and its long-time chief executive, Angelo Mozilo,
became synonymous with the risky lending practices that set the
housing market up for its downfall.
In a letter provided by his lawyer, Mozilo denied using the
VIP program to sway policy decisions and said he did not recall
many of the details about the origination and the pricing of
those loans.
"The VIP unit primarily gave focused customer support and
cost-effective processing and service," he wrote. "I personally
was proud to have people of prominence select Countrywide to be
their lender of choice."
In October 2010, Mozilo agreed to pay $67.5 million in a
combined penalty to settle Securities and Exchange Commission
charges of fraud and insider trading related to Countrywide's
risky subprime mortgage lending practices.
The congressional report said a Countrywide lobbyist, Jimmie
Williams, would route individuals in Congress who needed a new
loan to the VIP program. Those with problems with existing loans
were referred to a select customer-service unit, the report
said.
Williams used the program to "create a favorable impression
of the company on Capitol Hill," it said.
A lawyer for Williams was not immediately available to
comment.
