WASHINGTON, Nov 9 A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday introduced legislation designed to create a market for covered bonds, instruments that offer banks a way to raise money for new mortgages.

The legislation, introduced by two Democrats and two Republicans, would set up a regulatory framework for covered bonds.

The instruments, which already play an integral role in real estate funding in Europe, are securities issued by banks and backed by pools of loans. U.S. investors have funded more than $37 billion of covered bonds issued by foreign banks this year, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

Legislation to develop a covered bonds market has yet to win favor from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which could sway a Senate vote. The FDIC has expressed unease that the agency's deposit insurance fund could be put at risk if the debt instruments default.

Covered bonds provide investors more options for highly rated securities, and are seen as less risky than the type of mortgage-bundling frenzy that fueled the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

A committee in the U.S. House of Representatives approved a similar bill in June on a largely bipartisan basis, although it has yet to reach the lower chamber for a full vote. The Senate bill authored by Senator Kay Hagan, a North Carolina Democrat, and Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, aims to allow institutions of all sizes to issue covered bonds.

"With the housing market still struggling to recover, covered bonds are a common sense solution that can help bring private capital back into the housing market," Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement.

Covered bonds could lessen reliance on the asset-backed securities market that underpins much of U.S. finance.

The White House has shown support in the past for the creation of a covered bonds bill, but prospects for passage remain uncertain.

"With a legislative framework in place, U.S. financial institutions will have a powerful tool that can be used to fund loans to small businesses and households," Senator Hagan said. "This bill would level the playing field for U.S. financial institutions and help strengthen our U.S. economy."

Ted Lord, managing director and head of covered bonds at Barclays Capital, said the legislation stands a much better chance now it has backing in the Senate. "Otherwise, with a whole new Congress and a 180-day rulemaking period, we could have been looking at 2014."

The American Securitization Forum, an industry lobbying group, has long expressed support for a covered bonds structure that could help ease credit markets. Covered bonds could play a role in "getting credit flowing to consumers and small businesses, while simultaneously improving the financial stability of the institutions which issue covered bonds," the group said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn and Rachelle Kakouris; Editing by Kenneth Barry)