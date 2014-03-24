By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, March 24 Edward DeMarco, former
acting director of the housing regulator that oversees Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, said on Monday he would
leave the agency at the end of April.
DeMarco led the Federal Housing Finance Agency in an acting
capacity from 2009 until January, when Mel Watt, an Obama
administration appointee and former North Carolina congressman,
was sworn in as director.
DeMarco had often been criticized by housing advocates and
Democratic lawmakers for refusing to let Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac cut debt for borrowers whose mortgages exceeded the value of
their homes. Simultaneously, he earned praise from Republican
lawmakers for improving the bottom line at the two
government-controlled companies.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two leading sources of U.S.
mortgage funds, were seized by the government during the
financial crisis in 2008 and propped up with $187.5 billion in
taxpayer funds. They have since returned to profitability and by
the end of March will have sent the Treasury $202.9 billion in
dividends.
"Ed has been an invaluable asset to FHFA and I appreciate
his assistance to me during this transitional period," Watt said
in a statement. "Throughout his 28-year career as a public
servant, he has made many important public policy contributions
grounded in his strong background in housing finance."
DeMarco, a career government employee, has yet to announce
his future plans.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)