(Changes first paragraph to fix company's location)
NEW YORK, April 18 A New York real estate
company has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused it of
discriminating against potential African-American renters,
federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office sued Burgundy Gardens
in 2010, accusing the company of either refusing to rent to
African Americans or charging them higher prices at a
96-apartment complex in Rockland County, just north of New York
City.
Burgundy Gardens must deposit $150,000 in a compensation
fund for people who suffered discrimination and it also must pay
a $25,000 civil penalty and put in place a nondiscrimination
policy, according to the settlement.
A lawyer for Burgundy Gardens said the company had not
intentionally discriminated against anyone and that any
inconsistent treatment was due to a rental agent who did not
follow correct procedures.
"To demonstrate their commitment to equality, the owners
decided that making funds available to anyone harmed by the
former rental agent's actions would be a better use of resources
than to incur substantial legal fees to prove they did nothing
wrong," attorney Laurent Drogin said in a statement.
(Reporting by Basil Katz; Editing by Paul Simao and M.D. Golan)