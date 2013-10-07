UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The regulator overseeing major mortgage finance sources Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Monday said it filed legal paperwork to create a common platform for the two firms to issue mortgage-backed securities.
The regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said in a statement it established a new company called the Common Securitization Solutions, LLC, as a limited liability company with the state of Delaware. The joint venture is intended to help securitize home loans and consolidate some of functions currently replicated by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.