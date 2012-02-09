WASHINGTON Feb 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage finance provider, on Thursday said a plan to reduce loan balances for troubled homeowners had proved too difficult to carry out on a broad scale when tested in pilot programs.

Fannie Mae commented a day after congressional Democrats said the government-controlled company had resisted proposals on principal reduction for ideological reasons.

"Our initiatives have been based on a careful analysis of effectiveness and cost, not on ideology," said Kelli Parsons, Fannie Mae's chief communications officer.

The company used small-scale pilots to assess "borrower behavior and whether the benefits of principal reduction outweigh the associated costs and risks," she said.

Fannie Mae found there were a number of challenges with slashing loan balances, including "significant technological and systems complexity" as well as a "substantial cost without proven effectiveness," she said.

In a letter sent to the Federal Housing Finance Agency on Wednesday, the regulator that oversees Fannie Mae and smaller rival Freddie Mac, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives challenged the reason for the firms' unwillingness to implement more widespread principal reductions.

Proponents of principal forgiveness say it would help stabilize the housing market, which is considered key to a strong economic recovery, and result in fewer foreclosures.

Congressional lawmakers said a former Fannie Mae employee had come forward and said that the company had developed a pilot program for reducing mortgage debt for borrowers in 2010, yet it was scrapped weeks before it was set to launch because senior executives were "philosophically opposed" to it.

The housing regulator has concluded that a plan to forgive mortgage debt would result in a significant reduction in revenue for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. FHFA has instead favors loan forbearance, which grants temporary suspensions of payments to borrowers, but does not reduce their obligations.

"The pilot and other modification data show that it is the size of the borrower's monthly payment that matters most to borrowers, and that forbearance is a more cost-effective way than principal reduction to reduce a borrower's monthly payment," said Parsons. In the pilots, borrowers granted principal write-downs did not show a better performance than those granted forbearance.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken over by the federal government in 2008 as home loan losses spiraled. The two companies, which have been propped up with about $169 billion in taxpayer aid, are tasked with boosting homeownership by buying mortgages from lenders and providing a guarantee of principal. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Leslie Adler)