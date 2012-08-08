U.S. judge denies tribes' request to block completion of Dakota pipeline
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
WASHINGTON Aug 8 Fannie Mae on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit due in part to stronger home prices and said the mortgage financier did not need additional taxpayer funds to stay solvent, the second consecutive quarter the company did not request help since it was seized by federal authorities during the financial crisis.
Fannie Mae, which buys mortgages from lenders and repackages them as securities for investors, said net income for the second-quarter ending in June was $5.1 billion. In the first quarter, the company said it earned $2.7 billion.
The higher income allowed Fannie Mae to make a $2.9 billion dividend repayment to the U.S. Treasury. So far, the company has drawn $116.1 billion in taxpayer money and has repaid the U.S. Treasury $25.6 billion or 22 percent of the company's government funds. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: