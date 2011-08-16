WASHINGTON Aug 16 The Obama administration said Tuesday it is committed to its original blueprint for overhauling the U.S. mortgage market and reduce the government's influence on Fannie Mae FNMA.OB , Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or their successors.

The administration proposed in February to phase out Fannie and Freddie over several years. The two mortgage giants have been sustained by almost $170 billion in taxpayer funds since they were placed under government control in September 2008.

White House spokesman Matt Vogel said President Barack Obama has not laid out whether to move forward with any of the three options presented to lawmakers.

"We remain committed to winding down Fannie and Freddie, though such significant measures would need to be done gradually and with care," said Vogel. "All three options remain under active consideration."

He said the administration's economic team "has not made any recommendations, and the President has not made any decisions."

The three options include changing the level of federal support for low and middle-income borrowers and providing a government guarantee to investors when there is a need for more loans during market volatility.

The third alternative would entail lenders purchasing a guarantee from a private insurer as a way to limit the government's exposure.

On Tuesday, a Washington Post report said the White House could preserve Fannie and Freddie, and keep the government more actively involved in the mortgage market.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin said the Washington Post "mischaracterized a number of core housing finance reform principles," the Obama administration is committed to in a blog posting on Treasury's website.

The administration's involvement in housing finance will be tested in coming weeks as the increased loan limits for mortgages backed by Fannie and Freddie are set to expire. The conforming loan limit for Fannie and Freddie will fall to a maximum of $625,500 in some regions from the $729,500 level on October 1. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)