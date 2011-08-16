WASHINGTON Aug 16 The Obama administration
said Tuesday it is committed to its original blueprint for
overhauling the U.S. mortgage market and reduce the
government's influence on Fannie Mae FNMA.OB , Freddie Mac
FMCC.OB or their successors.
The administration proposed in February to phase out Fannie
and Freddie over several years. The two mortgage giants have
been sustained by almost $170 billion in taxpayer funds since
they were placed under government control in September 2008.
White House spokesman Matt Vogel said President Barack
Obama has not laid out whether to move forward with any of the
three options presented to lawmakers.
"We remain committed to winding down Fannie and Freddie,
though such significant measures would need to be done
gradually and with care," said Vogel. "All three options remain
under active consideration."
He said the administration's economic team "has not made
any recommendations, and the President has not made any
decisions."
The three options include changing the level of federal
support for low and middle-income borrowers and providing a
government guarantee to investors when there is a need for more
loans during market volatility.
The third alternative would entail lenders purchasing a
guarantee from a private insurer as a way to limit the
government's exposure.
On Tuesday, a Washington Post report said the White House
could preserve Fannie and Freddie, and keep the government more
actively involved in the mortgage market.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin said the Washington
Post "mischaracterized a number of core housing finance reform
principles," the Obama administration is committed to in a blog
posting on Treasury's website.
The administration's involvement in housing finance will
be tested in coming weeks as the increased loan limits for
mortgages backed by Fannie and Freddie are set to expire. The
conforming loan limit for Fannie and Freddie will fall to a
maximum of $625,500 in some regions from the $729,500 level on
October 1.
