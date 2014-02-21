* Mortgage finance company to send U.S. Treasury $7.2 bln
dividend
* Once-ailing Fannie Mae posts record profit in 2013
* Fannie, Freddie still under government control
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 Fannie Mae said on
Friday it would soon send the U.S. Treasury a dividend of $7.2
billion that will make taxpayers whole for the 2008 bailout of
the mortgage-financing giant and its sibling company Freddie Mac
.
Unlike other companies rescued during the financial crisis,
however, the firms will remain under government control until
Congress or the courts decide their fate.
"It's good news for taxpayers that Fannie Mae is profitable
and sending dividends to the Treasury," Fannie Mae President and
Chief Executive Officer Timothy Mayopoulos said on a call with
reporters. "But I don't think that our profitability should be
interpreted as a reason for delaying housing finance reform."
In announcing the payment, Fannie Mae said it posted net
income of $6.5 billion for the three-month period that ended
Dec. 31, its eighth straight quarterly profit. It said it
expects to remain profitable for the foreseeable future.
For 2013 as a whole, its net income was a record $84.0
billion. That compares to its previous record profit of $17.2
billion a year earlier.
Both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac benefited last year from a
recovering housing market that lifted home prices and kept a lid
on loan defaults. Their return to profitability allowed them to
reverse write-downs of certain tax-related assets, which led to
large one-time windfalls.
The duo, which own or guarantee 60 percent of all U.S. home
loans, were seized by the government at the height of the
financial crisis as mortgage losses threatened their solvency.
Officials felt they could not let the companies collapse
because their role in the housing system was too important:
providing liquidity to the mortgage market by buying loans from
lenders and repackaging them as securities for investors.
They also feared a failure to honor the guarantees the
companies made on loans would lead to an even deeper crisis.
The bailout terms for the companies force them to turn over
their profits to the Treasury in the form of dividends on the
controlling stake the government took when it bailed them out.
They cannot repurchase the government's share.
MILESTONE REPAYMENT TO TAXPAYERS
Before returning to the black last year, Fannie Mae had
suffered five years of losses totaling $164 billion, and it had
drawn $116.1 billion in taxpayer aid.
Freddie Mac, which lost $94 billion between 2007 and 2011,
was supported by $71.3 billion in bailout funds. The company has
yet to report fourth quarter results, but has already paid $9
million more in dividends than it received in aid.
Fannie Mae's dividend payment next month means the two
companies, after a combined bailout of $187.5 billion, will have
paid back about $192.5 billion in dividends. This excludes any
payment Freddie Mac may still announce.
Fannie Mae's latest payment marks a milestone of sorts, but
it also provides a reminder of how Congress has long postponed a
decision on what to do with the two companies.
To avoid having to ever rescue them again, the Obama
administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have vowed to
revamp the housing finance system and do away with Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac as they are currently constituted.
The Senate is working on a bipartisan bill that would ensure
there will be a government backstop for the market in times of
crisis, an approach favored by the White House. A
Republican-backed bill in the U.S. House of Representatives
would limit federal mortgage guarantees more sharply.
"Housing reform has always been a heavy lift, but as we move
from a climate in which the focus is on the great harm
these institutions have done to the economy to one in which it
is on the increasing sums they bring to the Treasury, it is a
good bit heavier," said Jim Parrott, a senior fellow at the
Urban Institute and former senior adviser on President Barack
Obama's National Economic Council.
While last year's dividend payments are not expected to be
matched this year, the companies are likely to keep paying
billions to the Treasury unless there is a sudden downturn in
the housing market, Congress shutters them or lawsuits
challenging the dividend requirement are successful.
Hedge funds, including Perry Capital LLC and Fairholme Funds
Inc., have sued the government. They argue that if profits are
being returned to taxpayers, the government's stake should
shrink. This would benefit private shareholders who would see
the value of their shares rise.
Indeed, the sizable profits have led some big investors to
pile into the companies' stock on speculation they could be spun
off again as private firms - an outcome that does not have
support on Capitol Hill or at the White House.
In a separate suit, low-income housing groups are seeking
enforcement of bailout terms that demand some of the profits go
into a government trust fund for affordable housing initiatives.
The litigation is expected to drag out for years, as is the
congressional effort to remake the housing finance system.
Putting an end to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would likely
increase the cost of taking out a mortgage, even though the
White House insists that any reforms retain some government role
to preserve easy access to the 30-year loans that are a staple
for middle-class buyers.