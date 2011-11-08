(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Nov 8 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the
biggest source of money for U.S. home loans, on Tuesday said it
needed a further $7.8 billion in federal aid to stay afloat as
a shaky housing market widened its third-quarter loss to $5.1
billion.
Fannie Mae also attributed the deeper cash drain to losses
on derivatives that are used to hedge the firm's exposure to
swings in interest rates and expenses related to home loans
made prior to the 2008 financial collapse. In the year-earlier
quarter it had a loss of a $1.3 billion.
Fannie Mae, seized by the government in 2008, has drawn
$112.6 billion in bailout funds from the Treasury Department
since 2008 and has paid $17.2 billion to the government in the
form of dividends.
"Fannie Mae is working to reduce losses on our legacy book
and limit taxpayer exposure," Susan McFarland, the company's
executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in a
statement.
The government-owned company and its smaller rival Freddie
Mac FMCC.OB were taken over in the financial crisis as losses
on subprime mortgages threatened insolvency. Given the crucial
role the two play in U.S. housing finance, owning or
guaranteeing about half of all mortgages, the government has
pledged unlimited funds to keep the firms afloat through the
end of 2012.
Fannie Mae said credit losses, which include expenses
related to the foreclosed properties it holds on its books,
increased in the third quarter to $4.5 billion from $3.9
billion in the second quarter.
Freddie Mac, the second-largest source of U.S. mortgage
finance, said last week it lost $4.4 billion in the third
quarter and needed to borrow an extra $6 billion from the
federal government.
Fannie Mae has now reported losses in 16 of the last 17
quarters. It reported a profit of $73 million in the fourth
quarter of last year, but that was largely attributed to a
one-time payment from Bank of America.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were created by Congress to
encourage homeownership by making it easier for people to get
loans by buying mortgages from lenders and repackaging them as
securities for investors, with a guarantee.
The two firms, along with the Federal Housing
Administration, now back about nine out of ten new home loans.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn)