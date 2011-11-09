*Fannie Mae's draw from Treasury now $112.6 billion
*Fannie Mae has returned $17.2 million in dividends
*Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac drawn about $169 billion total
(Adds quote from Fannie Mae CFO, combined taxpayer costs of
Fannie and Freddie support, byline)
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the
biggest source of money for U.S. home loans, on Tuesday said it
needed a further $7.8 billion in federal aid to stay afloat as
a shaky housing market widened its third-quarter loss to $5.1
billion.
The government-controlled firm also attributed the deeper
cash drain to losses on derivatives used to hedge its exposure
to interest-rate swings and on expenses related to home loans
made prior to the 2008 financial collapse. In the year-earlier
quarter it had a loss of a $1.3 billion.
Fannie Mae has now drawn $112.6 billion in bailout funds
from the Treasury Department since being seized by the
government in 2008 as mortgage losses mounted, and it has
returned $17.2 billion to taxpayers in the form of dividends.
"There is certainly a lot of pre-2009 loans that we need to
work through and that is certainly driving the credit losses
you saw in this quarter and over the last several years,"
Fannie Mae Chief Financial Officer Susan McFarland told
Reuters.
She said the company was "working to reduce losses" on
those legacy loans and "limit taxpayer exposure."
The mortgage finance company and its smaller rival Freddie
Mac FMCC.OB were taken over during the financial crisis as
losses on subprime mortgages threatened insolvency.
Given the crucial role the two play in U.S. housing
finance, owning or guaranteeing about half of all mortgages,
the government has pledged unlimited funds to keep the firms
afloat through the end of 2012. Combined, they have cost
taxpayers around $169 billion.
The plan to put them into a government conservatorship was
meant to be temporary, although it is likely to be years before
a long-term replacement structure takes shape. Both the Obama
administration and Congress want to eventually wind them down.
Their regulator estimates that the bailout could reach
about $193 billion through 2014, with dividend payments taken
into account.
Fannie Mae said credit losses, which include expenses
related to the foreclosed properties it holds on its books as
well as on its derivatives, increased in the third quarter to
$4.5 billion from $3.9 billion in the second quarter.
Freddie Mac, the second-largest source of U.S. mortgage
finance, said last week it lost $4.4 billion in the third
quarter and needed to borrow an extra $6 billion from the
federal government.
Fannie Mae has now reported losses in 16 of the last 17
quarters. It reported a profit of $73 million in the fourth
quarter of last year, but that was largely attributed to a
one-time payment from Bank of America.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were created by Congress to
encourage homeownership. They buy mortgages from lenders and
repackage them as securities for investors, with a guarantee,
to ensure a steady source of home loan funds.
The two firms, along with the Federal Housing
Administration, now back about nine out of 10 new home loans.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)