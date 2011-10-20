(Refiles to add "lawmaker" to headline) WASHINGTON, Oct 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve will send legislative proposals to Congress next week to help the housing market, Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Thursday after a meeting with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke stressed that more had to be done to help the housing sector, according to Democratic senators who attended the meeting.