BRIEF-BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES TO ISSUE C$200 MILLION OF PREFERRED SHARES
(Refiles to add "lawmaker" to headline) WASHINGTON, Oct 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve will send legislative proposals to Congress next week to help the housing market, Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Thursday after a meeting with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke stressed that more had to be done to help the housing sector, according to Democratic senators who attended the meeting. (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 Consumer prices in greater Buenos Aires rose 1.3 percent in January over the previous month, Argentina's official Indec statistics agency said on Thursday, far below market expectations and in line with the central bank's annual target.
MILAN, Feb 9 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is being bailed out by the government, booked a net loss of 3.38 billion euros ($3.60 billion) for 2016 after setting aside more money to cover for bad loans.