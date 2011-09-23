WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the nation's largest mortgage providers charged a larger fee to lenders last year, a federal regulator
said on Friday.
The White House supports increasing the fees as part of a
way to lessen the government's footprint in the U.S. housing
finance system and attract more private capital to the mortgage
market.
Fannie and Freddie, seized by the government three years
ago amid fears they were at risk of failing, do not directly
make loans but instead provide financing to lenders by creating
a secondary market for mortgages.
They purchase mortgages and either keep them on their books
or package them for sale to investors. Those investors pay the
two firms a "guarantee fee" when they buy mortgages.
The average total fee charged by the firms in 2010
increased to 0.26 percentage point per the value of the loan
guaranteed, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a
report. That compares with 0.22 percentage point in 2009.
However, the charges issued to offset riskier loans in 2009
and 2010 were substantially less than in 2007 or 2008 when the
private-label mortgage backed securities market collapsed, the
report found.
The fees reflect a price for guaranteeing principal and
interest payments on mortgage-backed securities. They often
have built-in profits in case a borrower defaults and can cover
upfront costs to service the loan.
There have been some concerns from consumer advocates that
the current pay structure provides marginal incentives for
servicers to invest in modifying loans and other
anti-foreclosure solutions spearheaded by the Obama
administration.
As part of a new plan to cut budget deficits, President
Barack Obama on Monday recommended a 10 basis point increase in
the guarantee fees for new loans backed by Fannie and Freddie,
which would produce projected savings of $28 billion over 10
years.
Edward DeMarco, acting director of the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, on the same day said Fannie and Freddie, which
have so far cost taxpayers more than $140 billion, should begin
"the gradual process of increasing guarantee fees" in 2012.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrew Hay)