WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the nation's largest mortgage providers charged a larger fee to lenders last year, a federal regulator said on Friday.

The White House supports increasing the fees as part of a way to lessen the government's footprint in the U.S. housing finance system and attract more private capital to the mortgage market.

Fannie and Freddie, seized by the government three years ago amid fears they were at risk of failing, do not directly make loans but instead provide financing to lenders by creating a secondary market for mortgages.

They purchase mortgages and either keep them on their books or package them for sale to investors. Those investors pay the two firms a "guarantee fee" when they buy mortgages.

The average total fee charged by the firms in 2010 increased to 0.26 percentage point per the value of the loan guaranteed, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a report. That compares with 0.22 percentage point in 2009.

However, the charges issued to offset riskier loans in 2009 and 2010 were substantially less than in 2007 or 2008 when the private-label mortgage backed securities market collapsed, the report found.

The fees reflect a price for guaranteeing principal and interest payments on mortgage-backed securities. They often have built-in profits in case a borrower defaults and can cover upfront costs to service the loan.

There have been some concerns from consumer advocates that the current pay structure provides marginal incentives for servicers to invest in modifying loans and other anti-foreclosure solutions spearheaded by the Obama administration.

As part of a new plan to cut budget deficits, President Barack Obama on Monday recommended a 10 basis point increase in the guarantee fees for new loans backed by Fannie and Freddie, which would produce projected savings of $28 billion over 10 years.

Edward DeMarco, acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, on the same day said Fannie and Freddie, which have so far cost taxpayers more than $140 billion, should begin "the gradual process of increasing guarantee fees" in 2012. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrew Hay)