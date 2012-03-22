WASHINGTON, March 22 A federal watchdog faulted
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the mortgage finance companies
propped up with taxpayer funds, for "questionable" spending on a
mortgage industry conference last year, in a report released on
Thursday.
Almost half of the $600,000 that the two companies spent for
a conference held by the Mortgage Bankers Association in October
"was of questionable value," the inspector general for the
companies' federal regulator said.
The inspector general cited $140,000 spent to help sponsor
the conference, saying it "did not find sufficient
justification" for the sponsorship. It also cited the $140,415
spent to host dinners and business meals, saying the companies
could have accomplished the same amount of business at a
"substantially lower cost."
The inspector general at the Federal Housing Finance Agency
also faulted the companies, the two largest sources of U.S.
housing finance, for acting without FHFA's approval.
In January, the FHFA directed Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac to stop spending money on conference
sponsorships and said coverage of employees' food expenses
should be reined in, according to the report.
FHFA has tightened its scrutiny of Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac's expenditures, which have been criticized by lawmakers.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac defended their spending on the
conference. They told the inspector general that they scheduled
more than 200 meetings with customers, including small lenders
and financial institutions involved in mortgage lending, as well
as mortgage service providers.
The annual Mortgage Bankers Association event attracts
thousands of industry executives and others who work in the
mortgage industry. Ninety Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac employees
attended last year, the report said.
Both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said it was "entirely within
the authorities delegated" to each of them by the FHFA to make
the decision to attend the conference and sponsor it. FHFA had a
similar view at the time, the report stated.
The watchdog did say, however, that the $256,458 in
travel-related costs and registration fees was comparable to
expenses that would be allowable for federal employees.
The inspector general said FHFA still needs to look more
closely at how much Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac spend on travel
and entertainment, and look for ways to curtail future spending.
"FHFA should ensure that (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac)
conduct a comprehensive review of their travel and entertainment
policies, and revise them," FHFA Deputy Inspector General George
Grob said in a memo accompanying the report.
An FHFA official said in a written response to the report
that the agency agreed with its recommendations and is taking
steps to change the way it monitors spending at the two firms.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Leslie Adler)