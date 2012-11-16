* Housing insurer facing $16.3 billion deficit
* Findings suggest likely need for taxpayer support
* Obama admin. plans news steps to shore up agency capital
* Audit likely to spark debate on government housing role
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Housing
Administration is facing likely losses that will swamp its
capital and fuel a $16.3 billion deficit, but the Obama
administration plans to take steps to try to avoid the need for
taxpayers to bail out the loan insurer.
An independent audit found a gauge of the agency's capital
adequacy had dropped into negative territory, the Department of
Housing and Urban Development said on Thursday.
The findings likely mean the agency, which insures about
one-third of all U.S. mortgages, will need taxpayer funding for
the first time in its 78-year history. They also appear certain
to fuel a long-standing debate on the government's role in
supporting the housing market.
The audit showed the FHA had exhausted the capital it would
need to cover losses on the $1.1 trillion in loans it
guarantees. It is legally required to maintain a 2 percent
capital ratio, which is a gauge of its ability to withstand
losses, but it has not met that target in almost four years.
The audit found that the ratio had dropped to negative 1.44
percent, representing a negative economic value of $16.3
billion, the department said.
"During this critical period in our nation's economic
history, FHA has provided access to homeownership for millions
of American families while helping bring the housing market back
from the brink of collapse," HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan said in
a statement.
An audit last year found the FHA, a primary source of
funding for first-time home buyers and those with modest
incomes, faced a nearly 50 percent chance of needing a bailout.
Full details of the latest audit will be released on Friday.
The FHA has never needed an infusion of funds from the U.S.
Treasury because it has been able to take other actions,
including raising insurance premiums, to stay solvent.
Those premiums help cover the costs related to defaulted
mortgages. It is possible the agency could raise them again to
shore up its finances, but unlikely they would cover the full
capital shortfall.
The agency said it "should add an additional $11 billion" to
the mortgage insurance fund by the end of the 2013 fiscal year.
Earlier this year, the FHA managed to avoid a bailout
because it received an almost $1 billion payment from a U.S.
settlement with mortgage servicers on claims of lending abuses.
But critics of the agency have warned that taxpayers could
soon be on the hook if losses continued to mount.
Republicans have worried the FHA could turn out to be a
burden on taxpayers along the lines of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, the mortgage finance firms the government
seized in 2008.
Those companies have soaked up almost $190 billion in
taxpayer funds, although they are both now profitable, and
sparked cries for the government to ratchet back its support for
the housing sector.
"It's time for us to return to fundamentals in housing,
recognizing that having the federal government making loans to
people who can't pay them back isn't good for homeowners,
communities, or the country," Senator Bob Corker, a Republican
on the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement.
Supporters of the FHA hail the role it has played keeping
mortgage funds flowing since the housing bubble burst in 2006.
The agency does not make loans itself, but offers private
lenders guarantees against homeowner default.
Its share of the home loan market has increased sharply
since the housing bubble burst, with its loan portfolio more
than tripling. In 2006, it only insured about 5 percent of U.S.
mortgages.