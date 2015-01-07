(Adds Republican lawmaker's comment)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The Federal Housing
Administration will reduce annual mortgage insurance premiums by
0.5 percentage point to 0.85 percent from 1.35 percent, the
White House said on Wednesday.
President Barack Obama will discuss the action in a speech
in Phoenix on Thursday.
The premium cut is the latest in U.S. government efforts to
widen mortgage access against a backdrop of tighter lending
standards since the financial crisis.
The FHA, which insures about one-fifth of all new U.S.
mortgages, is a major provider of mortgages to first-time
homebuyers. With an FHA-backed loan, buyers can put down as
little as 3.5 percent of the purchase price.
In December, U.S. mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
launched programs to allow down payments as low as 3 percent of
a property's value.
"If you want to call it a tennis match between Fannie and
the FHA, they just returned Fannie's serve," said Chris
Freemott, an executive at Midwest Equity Mortgage in Oak Brook,
Illinois.
In a statement, the White House said the reduction was part
of President Obama's efforts "to expand responsible lending to
creditworthy borrowers."
The administration also will be taking additional steps over
the coming months to "cut red tape and clarify lending
standards" to make mortgages more affordable and accessible to
creditworthy families, the White House said.
Homebuilder stocks were among the top performers on
Wednesday, with PulteGroup Inc and Lennar Corp
each ending regular trade up 4.9 percent.
The FHA was forced to draw on $1.7 billion in taxpayer funds
in 2013, for the first time in its history. The FHA has since
returned to the black, in part by raising the mortgage insurance
premium fees it charges borrowers.
However, its mortgage insurance fund's capital ratio remains
below the legal requirement and the FHA said in its latest audit
that it would not meet this minimum until 2016.
Housing finance reform has so far proved a contentious issue
in Congress, with Democrats encouraging moves to widen mortgage
access to first-time and lower-income homebuyers while
Republicans want to reduce the U.S. government's role in the
market.
Republicans, who now control both houses of Congress, were
sharply critical of the reduction.
"If President Obama follows through on today's pledge, he
will be increasing the likelihood that taxpayers will have to
foot the bill for yet another bailout," House Financial Services
Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Bill
Trott, Matthew Lewis, Richard Chang, Meredith Mazzilli and Steve
Orlofsky)