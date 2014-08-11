WASHINGTON Aug 11 A top housing official for the Obama administration said on Monday she was stepping down from her post leading an agency that guarantees a big share of new U.S. mortgages.

Carol Galante, who is the commissioner at the Federal Housing Administration, said she would leave her job toward the end of this year for an academic position.

"I have decided to leave," Galante said in a note to her staff. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chris Reese)