WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Federal Housing Administration, which provides mortgage insurance for millions of homeowners, needs to improve its risk controls as its support for housing widens, a watchdog agency said on Monday.

FHA's current risk assessment strategy "is not comprehensive" and the agency may find itself understaffed in the future, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said.

The nonpartisan GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, said that while FHA has worked on improving its strategy for managing risks and ensuring qualified staff are in place to oversee future housing programs, more needs to be done.

FHA's role in the mortgage market has grown since the housing bubble burst in 2007 and private financing options for homebuyers grew scarce. The housing agency provides private lenders with a guarantee against defaults on certain mortgages. About a third of all new loans for home purchases are guaranteed by FHA.

"The recent increased reliance on FHA mortgage insurance highlights the need for FHA to better ensure that it has the proper controls in place to minimize financial risks," the report stated.

Left unaddressed, there is an increased possibility that FHA "will require additional funds to help cover its costs on insurance issued to date" if the performance on FHA-backed loans weakens, the GAO found.

FHA said it is currently undertaking efforts to better assess risk and that it agreed with the GAO's findings, according to a letter to the GAO from Carol Galante, FHA's acting chief. FHA also will map out a plan to cover the gaps in its workforce, she said. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrea Ricci)