WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Federal Housing Administration's cash reserves have fallen so low the agency will need to raise mortgage fees and take other steps to stave off a taxpayer bailout, the Obama administration said on Friday.

The agency, which insures one out of every three U.S. mortgages, said it would raise the premiums it charges on loans it guarantees by 10 basis points next year, adding about $13 per month to the cost faced by an average borrower. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The FHA, which provides liquidity in the mortgage market by protecting lenders against borrower defaults, will also increase the use of short-sales on the loans it guarantees. It will offer investors pools of defaulted mortgages, committing to sell at least 10,000 distressed loans per quarter over the next year.

In addition, officials said the loan insurer would seek new authority from Congress to give it more flexibility in managing its loan programs to minimize losses.

The agency said these news steps, coupled with an expected $11 billion in new business by the end of 2013, will reduce the likelihood it will need to tap taxpayer aid next September. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Neil Stempleman)