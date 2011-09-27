NEW YORK, Sept 27 Freddie Mac's failure to review some defaulted loans properly could be costing it "billions of dollar of losses", the senior examiner for the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a report released on Tuesday, suggesting its settlement with Bank of America earlier this year was insufficient.

Freddie Mac bought mortgages from the Countrywide unit of Bank of America during the housing boom that defaulted at higher than expected rates during the third through fifth years after they were originated, but the company only aggressively reviewed those that went into foreclosure or showed payment problems during the first and second years, the FHFA senior examiner found.

Freddie Mac therefore did not review 300,000 loans for possible repurchase claims. This could be costing the company "billions of dollars of losses", he said.

The FHFA senior examiner raised concerns about the loan review process as early as June of last year, months before Freddie Mac's January settlement with Bank of America (BAC.N) to resolve $1.3 billion in claims for bad loans.

Freddie Mac's lax reviews likely caused it to passively absorb billions of dollars in losses on loans that could have been sold back to lenders.

Bank of America shares jumped after making deals with Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and Fannie Mae FNMA.OB. FHFA approved the settlement last year.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in September 2008 were put under government conservatorship. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)