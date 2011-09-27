NEW YORK, Sept 27 Freddie Mac's failure to
review some defaulted loans properly could be costing it
"billions of dollar of losses", the senior examiner for the
Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a report released on
Tuesday, suggesting its settlement with Bank of America earlier
this year was insufficient.
Freddie Mac bought mortgages from the Countrywide unit of
Bank of America during the housing boom that defaulted at
higher than expected rates during the third through fifth years
after they were originated, but the company only aggressively
reviewed those that went into foreclosure or showed payment
problems during the first and second years, the FHFA senior
examiner found.
Freddie Mac therefore did not review 300,000 loans for
possible repurchase claims. This could be costing the company
"billions of dollars of losses", he said.
The FHFA senior examiner raised concerns about the loan
review process as early as June of last year, months before
Freddie Mac's January settlement with Bank of America (BAC.N)
to resolve $1.3 billion in claims for bad loans.
Freddie Mac's lax reviews likely caused it to passively
absorb billions of dollars in losses on loans that could have
been sold back to lenders.
Bank of America shares jumped after making deals with
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and Fannie Mae FNMA.OB. FHFA approved
the settlement last year.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in September 2008 were put under
government conservatorship.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)