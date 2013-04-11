WASHINGTON, April 11 President Barack Obama has
the power to oust U.S. housing regulator Edward DeMarco and very
likely the authority to replace him without congressional
approval, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman argued on
Thursday.
DeMarco, regulator of housing finance giants Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, has been under attack from liberal activists who
claim he has done too little to aid struggling homeowners.
Schneiderman and several other state attorneys general agree.
A federal appeals court ruled in January that Obama violated
the U.S. Constitution when he installed three nominees to a
labor board without Senate approval through so-called recess
appointments.
An eight-page memorandum prepared by Schneiderman's legal
team and obtained by Reuters on Thursday examined the law that
created the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which DeMarco heads.
"We conclude that the president has the authority to remove
the acting director at will, and that there is a strong argument
that he also has the authority to designate a new acting
director, although the answer to that question is less certain,"
the memo stated.
The memo said the White House could likely replace DeMarco
with one of the agency's deputy directors, as stated by the law.
DeMarco himself was a deputy when the agency's previous chief
left in 2009. DeMarco was never nominated for the job and has
been serving only on an acting basis without Senate approval.
The memorandum said Sandra Thompson, recently appointed to
serve as a deputy director, was a viable replacement.
Obama attempted to replace DeMarco in 2011, but Senate
Republicans blocked his nominee.
The court ruling in January has led analysts to believe
Obama is unlikely to use a recess appointment to replace
DeMarco. However, sources familiar with the matter have said the
White House has combed through possible nominees looking for
someone to face Senate consideration.
Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported Representative
Mel Watt, a North Carolina Democrat, was on the White House's
short list for the FHFA director role.
Liberal critics take issue with DeMarco's decision to block
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from reducing
loan principals for borrowers who owe more than their homes are
worth, a position at odds with the desires of the White House.