WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. President Barack
Obama plans to nominate Democratic congressman Mel Watt to
oversee mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
If confirmed by the Senate, Watt will replace Edward
DeMarco, the current career civil servant who has led the
Federal Housing Finance Agency in an acting capacity since 2009.
Sources briefed on the matter said the announcement was
expected to come from the White House on Wednesday. Watt's
nomination must first win confirmation, and Republicans could
try to block the North Carolina lawmaker.
A spokesman for Watt declined to comment.