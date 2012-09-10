WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The regulator for Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac
said on Monday it would give mortgage lenders more clarity on
which type of loans they would be required to buy back if the
loan goes sour.
Government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which buy
mortgages from lenders and repackage them as securities for
investors, will review the quality of the loan 30-120 days after
the loan purchase, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said.
"This is an important step in improving upon past business
practices," the regulator's acting director, Edward DeMarco,
said in remarks to be delivered at a housing conference.
The government's mortgage financiers and banks have been
fighting over who should shoulder losses from bad home loans
made during the housing bubble.
The new standards would apply to loans sold on or after Jan.
1.