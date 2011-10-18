WASHINGTON Oct 18 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB will stop using attorney networks that were used during the so-called robo-signing scandal, the regulator for the two firms said on Tuesday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the two mortgage finance companies, will now allow servicers handling Fannie and Freddie's loans to choose their own lawyers.

The firms retained by the government-sponsored enterprises will have to meet "certain minimum, uniform criteria," FHFA said in a statement.

Mortgage industry employees, including law firms employed by Fannie Mae, had previously signed documents they had not read and used fake signatures on foreclosure cases across the country. The practices, known collectively as "robo-signing," resulted in a suspension of foreclosures last fall.

"These efforts will lead to greater transparency and benefit delinquent borrowers who become subject to the foreclosure process," the FHFA said. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn)