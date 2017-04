WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. housing finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could require up to $157.3 billion in taxpayer funds if the United States entered a severe recession, their regulator said on Thursday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency released the estimate as part of an annual stress test of the two firms, which were bailed out by the government during the height of the 2007-09 financial crisis and have been run by the government since. (Reporting by Jason Lange)