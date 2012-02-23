* One woman collapses in tears at mortgage-mending session
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Feb 22 Nearly 1,200 people lined up
at a downtown Miami conference center on Wednesday, holding onto
mortgage documents and income statements in the hope of saving
the homes they are struggling to pay for.
Seated at rows of long tables were scores of loan processing
agents for 19 lenders who hold 85 percent of the home mortgages
in the south Florida market.
Over seven hours, the homeowners pleaded for loan
modifications or other help under a variety of programs aimed at
stabilizing the U.S. housing market and keeping struggling
people in their homes.
Nearly one million U.S. homeowners have won permanent
reductions in their mortgage payments since President Barack
Obama's administration launched a foreclosure prevention program
in 2009, the U.S. Treasury said earlier this month.
That was far short of the administration's initial
projections that the Home Affordable Mortgage Program or HAMP
would help up to four million homeowners stay in their homes.
The program, recently extended through 2013, provides
incentives for lenders who work with borrowers to lower monthly
payments and interest rates, and allow homeowners to sell the
homes for less than they are worth or give back the deeds in
lieu of foreclosure.
It also provides temporary mortgage assistance to the
unemployed and helps owners move into cheaper rental units when
their only choice is to give up homes they can no longer afford.
Some of those at the Miami event had lost their jobs or seen
their income plunge during the economic downturn. Others fell
behind on payments due to illness and medical bills, or
refinanced their homes to take out equity during the peak of the
housing bubble, only to see values come crashing down when the
bubble burst.
"Everybody has a different story about why they're struggling
with their mortgage," said Andrea Risotto, a spokeswoman with
the Treasury Department's Homeownership Preservation Office, one
of the sponsors.
It was the 64th "Free Help for Homeowners" event put on by
the Obama administration and the 11th in Florida, where nearly
12 percent of mortgaged homes are in foreclosure, the highest
rate in the nation.
More than 17 percent of Florida mortgage-holders are 90 days
late in their payments, also the highest in the nation,
according to a CoreLogic report earlier this month.
Across the United States, 3.4 percent of homes are in
foreclosure and 7.3 percent of mortgage holders are three months
or more behind in their payments.
SLOW RECOVERY
All those numbers have been shrinking as the housing market
slowly rebounds. The crowds at mortgage-mending events like the
one in Miami have also shrunk since peaking in 2009. Then 2,800
homeowners turned up at one in Atlanta, said Brad Dwin, a
spokesman for another of the event's sponsors, the Hope Now
Alliance.
Risotto estimated that one-fourth of those in attendance
would qualify for loan modifications, and the rest would at
least have clarity about their status and their next step.
That clarity was too much for one middle-aged woman who
emerged from the meeting and collapsed in tears. She was led
out, dabbing her eyes with a handkerchief and holding tight to a
sheaf of paperwork.
Robin and Michael Johnson left with smiles and smaller
monthly payments on the house they bought for $36,000 in 1982.
They said they would have had it paid off this year except the
couple "fell for a refinancing" during the boom years and ended
up with a $180,000 debt. They fell behind in the payments when
Michael Johnson lost his job two years ago.
"I am so, so thankful, very relieved," said his wife, Robin.
CUT DOWN TO SIZE
Elena Hernandez and Ana Balmaseda are eight months behind on
the mortgage for the four-bedroom home they bought in 2006 for
$450,000. They recently saw a similar home in the neighborhood
sell for $280,000.
They are insurance agents whose income dropped when the
economy crashed. They submitted their information to a lender on
Wednesday and were told they would find out within 30 days
whether they qualify for a modification, but were skeptical.
"Nobody qualifies for those programs unless you're living
under a bridge already," Hernandez said.
A man who gave his name only as Fred said he was leaving
with a clear plan for whittling down his $309,000 mortgage.
"They were able to tell me what to do," said the broadcast
engineer who has owned his home for 14 years but has struggled
since losing his $150,000 a-year-job. "This has to be cut down
to size."
Fred, 57, said he has two work contracts pending and hoped
to resume bringing in money soon to help support the household
that grew to 10 people when his daughter divorced and moved home
with her four children.
"Thank God my wife is still working. She's been supporting
all of us," he said.
Beverly, 48, left resigned to losing the home she and her
husband bought seven years ago for $350,000. They had top-notch
credit, refinanced during the boom, "which just made things
worse," then lost their jobs in the health insurance industry,
she said.
The couple kept making payments for a year an a half, until
they exhausted their savings, she said. They now owe $465,000,
aren't eligible for a loan modification and plan to stay in the
home "until they tell us we are out. I don't have anywhere else
to go," she said.
Irmine and Therman Butts left with the good news that they
qualify for a payment reduction that should be final within 30
days. He is a chef who works two jobs and she is a teacher whose
income dropped by $20,000 when she was ordered into bed rest
during a difficult pregnancy. That cost her a spot as director
of an after-school program.
The couple borrowed from their retirement funds and charged
up their credit cards. "We're barely making it now," said Irmine
Butts, now the mother of a healthy 3-year-old daughter.
They bought their condominium for $180,000 in early 2007,
and have seen similar units sell recently for about $35,000, but
are optimistic about receiving a loan modification.
"This is like a real cloud and now the sun has come up,"
Therman Butts said.
(Reporting By Jane Sutton; editing by Christopher Wilson)