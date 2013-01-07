Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
WASHINGTON Jan 7 Ten mortgage servicers agreed on Monday to pay $8.5 billion to end a case-by-case review of foreclosures required by U.S. regulators.
Banks including Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and six others will pay $3.3 billion directly to eligible homeowners, and will also pay $5.2 billion in loan modifications and forgiveness, regulators said.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board said they accepted the agreement to get relief to consumers more quickly than through the reviews.
In April 2011 the agencies required the servicers to review foreclosure actions from 2009 and 2010 to evaluate whether borrowers had been unlawfully foreclosed on or otherwise suffered financial harm due to errors in the foreclosure process.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.