WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. regulators said on T hursday they were extending a deadline for homeowners to ask for a review of whether they had been wrongfully foreclosed upon in 2009 or 2010.

The Federal Reserve and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said they were extending the deadline to Dec. 31.

The deadline was previously set for Sept. 30.