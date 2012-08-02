(Adds quote from regulators, background)
WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. regulators said on
Thursday they were extending a deadline for homeowners to ask
for a review of whether they had been wrongfully foreclosed upon
in 2009 or 2010.
As part of an April 2011 settlement with the agencies, 14
mortgage servicers, among them many large banks, are required to
hire consultants to review foreclosure actions taken in 2009 and
2010 to see what errors may have occurred.
The program, however, has had trouble getting off the
ground, in part because many homeowners do not understand how to
participate. A report in July by the Government Accountability
Office found some instructions issued on how to participate were
complex and lacking in important information.
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency said they were extending the
deadline to Dec. 31. The deadline was previously set for Sept.
30.
"The deadline extension provides more time to increase
awareness about the Independent Foreclosure Review and how
eligible borrowers may request a review, and to encourage the
broadest participation possible," the two regulators said in a
joint statement.
Homeowners who were wrongfully foreclosed upon could receive
more than $125,000 each from the financial institutions.
