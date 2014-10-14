(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Michelle Conlin
NEW YORK Oct 14 Many thousands of Americans who
lost their homes in the housing bust, but have since begun to
rebuild their finances, are suddenly facing a new foreclosure
nightmare: debt collectors are chasing them down for the money
they still owe by freezing their bank accounts, garnishing their
wages and seizing their assets.
By now, banks have usually sold the houses. But the proceeds
of those sales were often not enough to cover the amount of the
loan, plus penalties, legal bills and fees. The two big
government-controlled housing finance companies, Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, as well as other mortgage players, are increasingly
pressing borrowers to pay whatever they still owe on mortgages
they defaulted on years ago.
Using a legal tool known as a "deficiency judgment," lenders
can ensure that borrowers are haunted by these zombie-like debts
for years, and sometimes decades, to come. Before the housing
bubble, banks often refrained from seeking deficiency judgments,
which were seen as costly and an invitation for bad publicity.
Some of the biggest banks still feel that way.
But the housing crisis saddled lenders with more than $1
trillion of foreclosed loans, leading to unprecedented losses.
Now, at least some large lenders want their money back, and they
figure it's the perfect time to pursue borrowers: many of those
who went through foreclosure have gotten new jobs, paid off old
debts and even, in some cases, bought new homes.
"Just because they don't have the money to pay the entire
mortgage, doesn't mean they don't have enough for a deficiency
judgment," said Florida foreclosure defense attorney Michael
Wayslik.
Advocates for the banks say that the former homeowners ought
to pay what they owe. Consumer advocates counter that deficiency
judgments blast those who have just recovered from financial
collapse back into debt - and that the banks bear culpability
because they made the unsustainable loans in the first place.
"SLAPPED TO THE FLOOR"
Borrowers are usually astonished to find out they still owe
thousands of dollars on homes they haven't thought about for
years.
In 2008, bank teller Danell Huthsing broke up with her
boyfriend and moved out of the concrete bungalow they shared in
Jacksonville, Florida. Her name was on the mortgage even after
she moved out, and when her boyfriend defaulted on the loan, her
name was on the foreclosure papers, too.
She moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she managed to amass
$20,000 of savings and restore her previously stellar credit
score in her job as a service worker at an Amtrak station.
But on July 5, a process server showed up on her doorstep
with a lawsuit demanding $91,000 for the portion of her mortgage
that was still unpaid after the home was foreclosed and sold.
If she loses, the debt collector that filed the suit can freeze
her bank account, garnish up to 25 percent of her wages, and
seize her paid-off 2005 Honda Accord.
"For seven years you think you're good to go, that you've
put this behind you," said Huthsing, who cleared her savings out
of the bank and stowed the money in a safe to protect it from
getting seized. "Then wham, you get slapped to the floor again."
Bankruptcy is one way out for consumers in this rub. But it
has serious drawbacks: it can trash a consumer's credit report
for up to ten years, making it difficult to get credit cards,
car loans or home financing. Oftentimes, borrowers will instead
go on a repayment plan or simply settle the suits - without
questioning the filings or hiring a lawyer - in exchange for
paying a lower amount.
Though court officials and attorneys in foreclosure-ravaged
regions like Florida, Ohio and Illinois all say the cases are
surging, no one keeps official tabs on the number nationally.
"Statistically, this is a real difficult task to get a handle
on," said Geoff Walsh, an attorney with the National Consumer
Law Center.
Officials in individual counties say that the cases, while
virtually zero a year or two ago, now number in the hundreds in
each county. Thirty-eight states, along with the District of
Columbia, allow financial institutions recourse to claw back
these funds.
"I've definitely noticed a huge uptick," said Cook County,
Illinois homeowner attorney Sandra Emerson. "They didn't include
language in court motions to pursue these. Now, they do."
"A CURSE"
Three of the biggest mortgage lenders, Bank of America,
Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo &
Co., all say that they typically don't pursue deficiency
judgments, though they reserve the right to do so. "We may
pursue them on a case-by-case basis looking at a variety of
factors, including investor and mortgage insurer requirements,
the financial status of the borrower and the type of hardship,"
said Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda. The banks would not
comment on why they avoid deficiency judgments.
Perhaps the most aggressive among the debt pursuers is
Fannie Mae. Of the 595,128 foreclosures Fannie Mae was involved
in - either through owning or guaranteeing the loans - from
January 2010 through June 2012, it referred 293,134 to debt
collectors for possible pursuit of deficiency judgments,
according to a 2013 report by the Inspector General for the
agency's regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
It is unclear how many of the loans that get sent to debt
collectors actually get deficiency judgments, but the IG urged
the FHFA to direct Fannie Mae, along with Freddie Mac, to pursue
more of them from the people who could repay them.
It appears as if Fannie Mae is doing just that. In Florida
alone in the past year, for example, at least 10,000 lawsuits
have been filed - representing hundreds of millions of dollars
of payments, according to Jacksonville, Florida-based attorney
Chip Parker.
Parker is about to file a class action lawsuit against the
Dallas-based debt collection company, Dyck O'Neal, which is
working to recoup the money on behalf of Fannie Mae. The class
action will allege that Dyck O'Neal violated fair debt
collection practices by suing people in the state of Florida who
actually lived out of state. Dyck O'Neal declined to comment.
In Lee County, Florida, for example, Dyck O'Neal only filed
four foreclosure-related deficiency judgment cases last year. So
far this year, it has filed 360 in the county, which has more
than 650,000 residents and includes Ft. Myers. The insurer the
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Company has also filed about 1,000
cases this past year in Florida alone.
Andrew Wilson, a spokesman for Fannie Mae, said the finance
giant is focusing on "strategic defaulters:" those who could
have paid their mortgages but did not. Fannie Mae analyzes
borrowers' ability to repay based on their open credit lines,
assets, income, expenses, credit history, mortgages and
properties, according to the 2013 IG report. "Fannie Mae and
the taxpayers suffered a loss. We're focusing on people who had
the ability to make a payment but decided not to do so," said
Wilson.
Freddie Mac spokesman Brad German said the decision to
pursue deficiency judgments for any particular loan is made on a
"case-by-case basis."
The FHFA declined to comment.
But homeowner-defense lawyers point out that separating
strategic defaulters from those who were in real distress can be
tricky. If a distressed borrower suddenly manages to improve
their financial position - by, for example, getting a
better-paying job - they can be classified as a strategic
defaulter.
Dyck O'Neal works with most national lenders and servicing
companies to collect on charged-off residential real estate. It
purchases foreclosure debts outright, often for pennies on the
dollar, and also performs collections on a contingency basis on
behalf of entities like Fannie Mae. "The debt collectors tend to
be much more aggressive than the lenders had been," the National
Consumer Law Center's Walsh said.
A big reason for the new surge in deficiency claims,
attorneys say, is that states like Florida have recently enacted
laws limiting the time financial institutions have to sue for
the debt after a foreclosure. In Florida, for example, financial
institutions now only have a year after a foreclosure sale to
sue - down from five.
Once financial institutions secure a judgment, they can
sometimes have years to collect on the claim. In Maryland, for
example, they have as long as 36 years to chase people down for
the debt. Financial institutions can charge post-judgment
interest of an estimated 4.75 percent a year on the remaining
balance until the statute of limitation runs out, which can
drive people deeper into debt.
"This is monumentally unfair and damaging to the economy,"
said Ira Rheingold, the executive director of the National
Association of Consumer Advocates. "It prevents people from
moving forward with their lives."
Software developer Doug Weinberg was just getting back on
his feet when he got served in July with a $61,000 deficiency
judgment on his old condo in Miami's Biscayne Bay. Weinberg
thought the ordeal was over after Bank of America, which
rejected Weinberg's short sale offers, foreclosed in 2009.
"It's a curse," said Weinberg. "It's still haunting me. It
just doesn't go away."
(Reporting by Michelle Conlin in New York; Editing by Dan
Wilchins and Martin Howell)