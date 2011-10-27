(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Oct 27 The top Democrat on a U.S.
House oversight panel is calling on his Republican counterpart
to subpoena copies of certain contracts used by mortgage
servicing companies that might provide insight into past
foreclosure abuses.
Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top
Democrat on the House Government Oversight Committee, wants to
use the panel's power to pressure federal regulators to
disclose so-called engagement letters. The engagement letters
from the 14 largest mortgage-servicing companies governed the
contracts they had with consultants hired to review foreclosure
actions.
"It is incumbent on our committee to ensure that
appropriate oversight and remediation actions are taking
place," Cummings wrote in a letter to the panel's chairman,
Representative Darrell Issa, a California Republican.
Federal regulators began scrutinizing mortgage servicers
last year after widespread problems were found with foreclosure
practices. The practices, known collectively as "robo-signing,"
resulted in a suspension of foreclosures and a probe by all 50
state attorneys general and the Justice Department.
As a result, mortgage servicers were required by federal
regulators to conduct reviews of foreclosure practices.
Servicers hired private consultants to oversee the reviews and
determine what caused the problems.
Cummings is seeking help from Issa because he failed to
obtain the mortgage servicers' contracts from federal
regulators on his own a few months ago. The agencies said they
did not have legal reason to release the documents.
In his letter, Cummings said he was concerned the
consultants performing foreclosure reviews had set their own
terms, which might have resulted in conflicts of interest.
"We cannot fulfill our duty without reviewing the full,
unredacted engagement letters concluded between mortgage
servicing companies and the firms they engaged to review their
foreclosure actions," he wrote.
Cummings has been pressuring federal regulators to do more
to dampen the pace of foreclosures and revive the housing
market.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)