WASHINGTON Oct 27 The top Democrat on a U.S.
House oversight panel is calling on his Republican counterpart
to subpoena copies of certain contracts used by mortgage
servicing companies that might provide insight into past
foreclosure abuses.
Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings, a House Government
Oversight Ranking member, is hoping to work cooperatively with
the full committee in order to pressure federal regulators to
disclose so-called engagement letters.
These engagement letters were used by the 14 largest
mortgage-servicing companies and governed the contracts they
had with consultants hired to review foreclosure actions.
Federal regulators came down on the mortgage-servicing
industry last year after widespread problems were revealed
showing many companies were wrongfully foreclosing on U.S.
homeowners.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn)