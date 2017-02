(Repeats to additional clients)

WASHINGTON Oct 26 Freddie Mac'sFMCC.OB chief executive, is resigning, the regulator of the company said on Wednesday.

Freddie Mac Chief Executive Officer Charles E. "Ed" Haldeman Jr. will step down by the end of the year. The regulator for Freddie and its sister company, Fannie Mae FNMA.OB , the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said it will work with the board at Freddie Mac on developing a succession plan to fill the position.

FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco said in a statement that Haldeman will remain at Freddie Mac until a new CEO is hired.

(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Kenneth Barry)