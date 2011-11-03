(Corrects typo in paragraph 4)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Mortgage finance giant
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Thursday it will seek an
additional $6 billion from U.S. taxpayers following its worst
quarterly loss this year.
The government-owned company reported a comprehensive loss
in the third quarter of $4.4 billion, it said in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That compared with
a $2.5 billion loss for the same three-month period in the
prior year.
Despite an income of $4.6 billion, the company registered a
net worth deficit of $6.0 billion, which was partly attributed
to the $1.6 billion quarterly dividend payment owed to the
Treasury.
"The weak labor market and fragile economy continue to
weigh heavily on the single-family market, causing many
potential buyers to sit on the sidelines or opt to rent despite
high affordability and record low mortgage rates," Chief
Executive Officer Charles E. Haldeman said in a statement.
Freddie Mac has drawn $72.2 billion from the government
since it was taken over at the height of the financial crisis
in September 2008. The government seized both Freddie Mac and
larger rival company Fannie Mae FNMA.OB as mortgage losses at
the two firms piled up and threatened them with insolvency.
"Looking ahead, we expect the tepid recovery to continue to
put downward pressure on house prices into early next year,"
Haldeman said.
The regulatory filings for Freddie had shown some signs of
improvements this year as the company shuffled less money aside
to cover potential credit losses. A majority of the losses
associated with credit quality are for loans that were
originated from 2005 through 2008, the company said.
Freddie's weak performance in the third quarter was also in
part due to losses on derivatives that are used to hedge
exposure to interest rates movements. Freddie posted $4.8
billion worth of derivatives losses for the quarter, compared
with $1.1 billion from the same period a year earlier.
The regulator for Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae predicts the
two firms' cumulative net costs are expected to fall to $121
billion to $193 billion through 2014, including future dividend
payments. In a report last week, the Federal Housing Finance
Agency forecast that in a best-case scenario, the mortgage
giants would effectively be paying back $20 billion that they
have already drawn.
