* Freddie posts $4.4 billion loss for the third quarter
* Freddie Mac has drawn $72.2 billion from Treasury
* Freddie, Fannie cost taxpayers about $145 billion so far
(Adds context, details)
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the
second-largest source of U.S. mortgage finance, said on
Thursday it needed to borrow an extra $6 billion from the
federal goverment as the shaky U.S. housing market resulted in
its worst quarterly loss in more than a year.
The government-owned company said it lost $4.4 billion in
the third quarter, a big increase from a $2.5 billion loss in
the year-ago period.
Low sale prices on foreclosed homes in its inventory, low
mortgage rates on its refinanced loans, and losses on
derivative investments continued to drain cash from the lender
that the government rescued in 2008.
The company warned of further weakness ahead as the pace of
foreclosure sales picks up.
Freddie Mac has already drawn $72.2 billion in taxpayer
funds and needs extra public money to cover its latest loss
plus a $1.6 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury.
The company and its larger rival Fannie Mae FNMA.OB were
seized by the government at the height of the financial crisis
in 2008 as mortgage losses piled up, threatening their
solvency.
Given the crucial role the two play in the U.S. housing
finance system, owning or guaranteeing about half of all
mortgages, the U.S. Treasury has seen them as too important to
fail.
Freddie Mac's Chief Executive Officer Charles Haldeman said
a weak labor market and fragile economy had made many potential
home buyers sit on the sidelines or opt to rent, despite
relatively low prices and record low mortgage rates.
"Looking ahead, we expect the tepid recovery to continue to
put downward pressure on house prices into early next year,"
Haldeman said in a statement.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae buy mortgages and repackage them
as securities for investors, which they then guarantee, a
critical role to keep mortgage funds flowing. Together with the
Federal Housing Administration, the two government-sponsored
enterprises provide financing for 90 percent of all new U.S.
home loans.
With home prices still off sharply from their 2006 peak,
both goverment sponsored enterprises are facing mounting costs
from a backlog of repossessed properties on their books.
Freddie Mac spent $221 million in the third quarter to maintain
homes that have been foreclosed on, up from $27 million for the
previous quarter.
The U.S. Treasury has offered the two companies an
unlimited credit line through 2012. Both the Obama
administration and Congress want to eventually wind them down.
Fannie Mae, which reports on third quarter earnings later
this month, has drawn nearly $105 billion in taxpayer funds
since 2008. The two government-owned companies have returned
about $30 billion to the U.S. Treasury in dividends, leaving
their net cost to taxpayers at about $145 billion.
Earnings reports earlier in the year had shown Freddie Mac
setting aside less money to cover potential credit losses. This
quarter, however, Freddie set aside $3.6 billion for credit
losses from single-family home loans, up from $2.5 billion in
the prior quarter.
The company said it expected it would have to set aside
more money going forward to cover potential losses as lenders
step up foreclosure activity that had been put on hold as they
resolved questions over faulty loan documentation.
Aside from continued weakness in housing, Freddie's
performance in the third quarter reflected a $4.8 billion loss
on derivatives it uses to hedge its exposure to interest rates
movements. A year earlier, it faced a derivatives loss of only
$1.1 billion.
The regulator for Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae last week
predicted the two firms' cumulative net costs to U.S.
taxpayers will be $121 billion to $193 billion through 2014,
when future dividend payments are taken into account. A year
ago, it had forecast a cost of $221 billion to $363 billion for
the period through 2013.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrew Hay)