BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
WASHINGTON Aug 7 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac said on Thursday it will pay U.S. taxpayers $1.9 billion after posting an eleventh straight quarterly profit.
Once it has made the latest payment in September, it will have returned $88.2 billion to taxpayers in return for the $71.3 billion in aid it received after being placed under the government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.
The company, the nation's second-largest source of mortgage funds, earned a net income of $1.4 billion between April and June. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by W Simon)
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: