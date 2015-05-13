WASHINGTON May 13 The U.S. housing finance
regulator is looking into ways to encourage regional
government-sponsored mortgage lenders to provide more funding
for low-cost housing, the regulator's director said on
Wednesday.
Mel Watt, who heads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said
"a number" of Federal Home Loan Banks were holding back on
mortgage purchase activity because they were unsure how they
would have to meet affordable housing goals set by the
regulator.
"That is not a desirable outcome," Watt said in prepared
remarks. "Therefore, FHFA plans to consider alternatives."
He said the measures would be aimed as "assuring that
very-low, low- and moderate-income households and communities
have access to credit and affordable housing."
The Federal Home Loan Bank System is a system of 12 regional
banks that help finance mortgages made to consumers by their
members that include banks, credit unions and insurance
companies.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by David Gregorio)