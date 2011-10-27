(Repeats to delete extranaeous words)
WASHINGTON Oct 27 A top Republican in the U.S.
House of Representatives on Thursday proposed legislation to
retool the U.S. mortgage market and pave the way for a larger
private sector role in the housing finance system.
The legislation, sponsored by Representative Scott Garrett,
a New Jersey Republican, aims to create clear underwriting
standards and establish new market rules for the buying,
selling, and securitization of mortgage loans as groundwork for
an eventual winding down of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
"We have not had a degree of certainty in this market place
for some period of time prior to the collapse of 2008, but it
is even more exacerbated by what happened after the collapse,"
said Garrett, who heads the House subcommittee that oversees
Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, along with the Federal Housing
Administration, finance almost 90 percent of U.S. home loans.
Fannie and Freddie, government-sponsored enterprises that
were seized by the government at the height of the financial
crisis in September 2008 as losses on subprime mortgage debt
ballooned, have received about $141 billion in taxpayer aid.
The bill would expand the mandate of the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, which regulates the two firms, to make it
responsible for the quality of underwriting for mortgage-backed
securities and for increasing pricing transparency in the
secondary mortgage market.
FHFA would set standards for the issuance of all housing
debt, including private-label mortgage-backed securities and
not just Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's securities.
The plan envisions FHFA would be able to establish
different classes of mortgages in order to create a highly
liquid market that appeals to private investors.
Garrett has led a House Republican effort to chip away at
the role Fannie and Freddie play in the secondary mortgage
market, which has already led to the introduction of 15
separate bills.
"So long as the GSEs exist in their present configuration,
the bailouts continue," Garrett said, referring to his goal to
end taxpayer support to keep the two firms afloat.
FHFA said on Thursday that the two firms could cost
taxpayers another $121 billion to $193 billion through 2014.
Both Democrats and Republicans agree that the U.S. system
of mortgage finance, the epicenter of the financial crisis,
needs to be overhauled.
Republicans aim to remove most government involvement in
the mortgage market, while many Democrats favor some kind of
continued government support of homeownership.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Leslie Adler)