WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Friday that the number of active permanent mortgage loan
modifications agreed to by banks rose 13,836 during February to
782,609 by the end of the month.
The modifications, which aim to lower monthly payments so
that distressed homeowners can avoid foreclosure, were made
under the Home Affordable Mortgage Program, or HARP.
It offers incentives to mortgage servicers to rework loans
and is one of multiple programs the Obama administration has
initiated to try to take some of the pressure of the hard-hit
housing sector that continues to be a drag on recovery.
Originally, HAMP was targeted to help 3 million to 4 million
homeowners but it has reached only a fraction of that number. It
has been widely criticized by Republican lawmakers for not being
effective but the administration said earlier this year that it
was being extended for one year through 2013.
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Richard Chang)