WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. taxpayers may be paying
too much for construction of the new headquarters of Fannie Mae,
the housing finance company now in government hands, an
independent government watchdog warned on Thursday.
The new Fannie Mae building in downtown Washington has seen
its per-square-foot costs increase by more than 50 percent in
about eighteen months, according to the watchdog's report, which
said the original cost estimate for the structure was $770
million.
Fannie Mae, a leading source of mortgage finance, has
operated under government control since September 2008, so any
costs overruns could be felt by taxpayers, the report concludes.
"We believe there are significant financial and reputational
risks from the projected costs associated with Fannie Mae's
relocation of its headquarters," reads the report from the
independent auditor of the Federal Housing Finance Agency
(FHFA).
A board of conservators has stewarded Fannie Mae since
officials effectively wiped out shareholder investment in the
government takeover.
The FHFA oversees the Fannie Mae board and Thursday's report
from the FHFA independent inspector general was sparked by an
anonymous, hotline tip.
Melvin Watt, the director of the FHFA, defended his agency
and its handling of the new headquarters building.
Fannie Mae and the regulator are still negotiating terms of
the new building and the move will consolidate property holdings
and save taxpayer dollars, Watt wrote.
"The sale of the properties Fannie Mae currently owns and
occupies will result in substantial additional financial
benefits," Watt wrote in response to a draft of the report.
The new building envisions spiral staircases and 'bridges'
that transverse the building but those are part of a modern
building design and not extravagances, Watt wrote.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrew Hay)