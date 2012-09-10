By Rachelle Younglai
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Democratic Senators
introduced on Monday another bill to help struggling homeowners
refinance their mortgages, trying for the second time to carry
out an Obama administration's plan to revive the housing market.
In an attempt to win Republican and industry support, the
senators retooled their original bill to make refinancing easier
for homeowners who are current on their payments and have loans
owned or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
.
Their latest bill now has the support of a wide range of
influential consumer and housing groups, including the Consumer
Federation of America, the National Association of Realtors, the
National Association of Home Builders and the Mortgage Bankers
Association.
"We have addressed every objection we have heard to the
prior version of the bill," Democratic Senator Robert Menendez
of New Jersey told reporters.
Menendez and fellow Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer of
California dropped provisions such as penalties for second lien
holders and an extension of the date under which mortgages would
be eligible for the program.
But it was not clear whether the Democrats have the votes
needed to pass the bill in the Senate or whether the lawmakers
in the House of Representatives would craft and pass similar
legislation -- requirements needed for a bill to become law.
Democratic President Barack Obama, who has two months to
convince voters that his policies have boosted the economy ahead
of Nov. 6 elections, has unveiled plan after plan to spur the
housing market and prevent foreclosures.
But although U.S. home prices have strengthened, millions of
homeowners are still underwater because they owe more than their
houses are currently worth.
The bill would build on an Obama administration program
known as the Home Affordable Refinance Program that allows
homeowners to refinance if they are underwater but are current
on their payments.
"We do need to act now because we have historic low rates.
We are talking about a lot of money in the pockets of people,"
Boxer told reporters.
The bill would remove barriers to the program. If it became
law, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would be prohibited from
charging up-front fees to refinance loans they already guarantee
and appraisal costs for all borrowers would be eliminated.
According to the bill, nearly 13.5 million borrowers with
loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could benefit
from refinancing.