WASHINGTON Oct 4 The regulator for Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac on Thursday sought input
from the housing industry and investors on a strategy to
overhaul the mortgage finance market, testing a plan that would
involve cutting government support.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency released a white paper on
a previously proposed framework that would change the mortgage
securitization business, which is the bundling and selling of
loans as debt instruments. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are
supported by taxpayers, provide liquidity by buying mortgages
and packaging them into securities they sell to investors.
Developing a new securitization platform is a goal of FHFA
acting Director Edward DeMarco as he steps into a void left by
Congress and the Obama administration, who have yet to come to
terms with how to withdraw the government's extraordinary
support for the housing sector.
The government has kept the current securitization machinery
running by providing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which teetered
on the brink of insolvency at the height of the financial
crisis, with more than $140 billion in taxpayer aid.
Under the FHFA strategy, the regulator would create a new
securitization infrastructure, and change some of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac's operations. The two companies are currently
responsible for about 75 percent of mortgage securitization.
DeMarco, in a news release, said the white paper "is an
important step laying the groundwork for the future structure of
the housing finance system," and that the securitization model
laid out could potentially "outlast Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
as we know them."
The FHFA asked seven questions in the proposed white paper,
mainly seeking to find out how to attract private capital to the
housing finance system. The regulator said they will make the
comments public after December 3.