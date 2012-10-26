UPDATE 1-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
WASHINGTON Oct 26 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are expected to ask the government for less funds in the future, the U.S. housing regulator said on Friday, in part because the financial results for the government-controlled companies were substantially better than projected.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them as securities for investors, are expected to draw between $191 billion and $209 billion from the U.S. Treasury by the end of 2015, the regulator said.
That is lower than the previous projection of between $220 billion and $311 billion by the end of 2014, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement.
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.