WASHINGTON Oct 24 Disputes between financial
institutions and government-run mortgage finance sources Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac on loans made before the
financial crisis are on track to be settled by the end of the
year, the firms' regulator said on Thursday.
"We've been making progress on getting the claims resolved
and settled," the Federal Housing Finance Agency's acting
director, Edward DeMarco, told reporters. The firms are sorting
through delinquent loans for signs of any violations of the
representations and warranties.
DeMarco also said lenders will get at least six months'
notice before the government reduces the limit on the size of
loans that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can back.