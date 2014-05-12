WASHINGTON May 12 The Senate Banking Committee
plans to vote on a U.S. housing finance reform bill on Thursday
in what could be the last effort this year to move forward with
legislation to wind down mortgage firms Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac.
Sen. Tim Johnson, the Democrat who chairs the committee, and
the panel's top Republican, Sen. Mike Crapo, had previously
delayed a scheduled vote to build more support for the plan,
which would create an industry-financed backstop for mortgages.
Johnson has said he and Crapo have the votes to push their
bill through the committee, but sources have said an effort to
secure more support from Democrats has fallen short. Because of
that, it appears unlikely that Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
will allow the measure to come up for a vote on the Senate
floor.
The committee said in a statement on Monday that the panel
would meet to consider the legislation on Thursday at 10 a.m.
(1400 GMT).
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Dan Grebler)